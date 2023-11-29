The Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) welcome in the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-4) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. Central Michigan matchup in this article.

Central Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Central Michigan vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-23.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-24.5) 140.5 -10000 +3000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Central Michigan vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Central Michigan has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.

Ohio State has won just one game against the spread this season.

Buckeyes games have hit the over three out of five times this season.

