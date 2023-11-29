The Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) will try to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Value City Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Central Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Central Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Chippewas are shooting 43.2% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 40.6% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.
  • Central Michigan has put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.6% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the country, the Chippewas rank 190th.
  • The Chippewas score an average of 64.8 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 65.2 the Buckeyes allow.
  • When it scores more than 65.2 points, Central Michigan is 2-1.

Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Central Michigan scored 68.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 61.8.
  • The Chippewas conceded 71.6 points per game at home last season, and 75.1 on the road.
  • At home, Central Michigan sunk 6.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Central Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.8%) than on the road (28.3%).

Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 @ South Florida W 68-63 Yuengling Center
11/20/2023 Siena W 70-56 Ocean Center
11/21/2023 Stetson L 71-61 Ocean Center
11/29/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena
12/6/2023 Valparaiso - McGuirk Arena
12/9/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha

