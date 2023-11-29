Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Barry County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
If you live in Barry County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Barry County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hamilton High School at Hastings High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Hastings, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
