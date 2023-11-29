Alex DeBrincat and the Detroit Red Wings will be in action on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Rangers. Does a wager on DeBrincat intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Red Wings vs Rangers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

DeBrincat has averaged 17:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

In DeBrincat's 20 games played this season he's scored in eight of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

DeBrincat has a point in 12 of 20 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In eight of 20 games this season, DeBrincat has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

DeBrincat has an implied probability of 57.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of DeBrincat going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 49 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 20 Games 4 20 Points 2 12 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.