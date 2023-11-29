When the Detroit Red Wings take on the New York Rangers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Alex DeBrincat find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrincat stats and insights

In eight of 20 games this season, DeBrincat has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Rangers this season, but has not scored.

He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 19.4% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 49 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

DeBrincat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:25 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 15:59 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:31 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:43 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 1 1 0 18:05 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 16:29 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:22 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 20:53 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:57 Home L 2-0

Red Wings vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

