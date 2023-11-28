Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washtenaw County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Washtenaw County, Michigan today? We have the information here.
Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clinton High School at Manchester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Manchester, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Academy High School at Trillium Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Taylor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saline High School at Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Canton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenhills School at Pinckney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Pinckney, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jonesville High School at Arbor Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Ypsilanti, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
