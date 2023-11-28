Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Van Buren County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Van Buren County, Michigan today? We've got what you need.
Van Buren County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hartford High School at Watervliet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Watervliet, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fennville High School at Bloomingdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Bloomingdale, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paw Paw High School at Gull Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Richland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Covert High School at Bangor High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Bangor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
