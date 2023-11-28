Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shiawassee County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Shiawassee County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Haslett High School at Laingsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Laingsburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corunna High School at Olivet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Olivet, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durand Area High School at Brandon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Ortonville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
