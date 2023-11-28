Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sanilac County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Sanilac County, Michigan today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sanilac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Peck Community High School at Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Carsonville, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dryden High School at Brown City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Brown City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.