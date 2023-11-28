Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Saint Clair County, Michigan today? We have you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Port Huron High School at Romeo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Washington, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Algonac High School at Mt Clemens High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Mt. Clemens, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.