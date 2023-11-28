Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saginaw County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Saginaw County, Michigan is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Merrill High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Merrill, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freeland High School at Bay City Western High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Auburn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carrollton High School at Cadillac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Cadillac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Fenton High School at Chesaning High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Chesaning, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garber High School at Nouvel Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michigan Lutheran Seminary at Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
