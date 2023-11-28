Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ottawa County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Ottawa County, Michigan has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Ottawa County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Allendale High School at Thornapple Kellogg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Middleville, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
