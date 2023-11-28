There is high school basketball action in Osceola County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Osceola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Marion High School at Montabella High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Blanchard, MI

Blanchard, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Farwell High School at Evart High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Evart, MI

Evart, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

McBain High School at Reed City High School