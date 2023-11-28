Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Oakland County, Michigan. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oakland Christian High School at Our Lady Of The Lakes High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Waterford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Thomas More Academy at Oakdale Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Waterford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochester High School at Athens High School - Troy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Troy, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Linden High School at Avondale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oxford High School at Lake Orion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Lake Orion, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeland High School at Holly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Holly, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walled Lake Central High School at Notre Dame Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clawson High School at Annapolis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shrine Catholic High School at Roeper High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durand Area High School at Brandon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Ortonville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berkley High School at Novi High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Novi, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School at South Lyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: South Lyon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hazel Park High School at Pontiac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
