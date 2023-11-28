If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Montcalm County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Montcalm County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Marion High School at Montabella High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

Blanchard, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenville High School at Kenowa Hills High School