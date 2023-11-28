The Michigan State Spartans (1-2) meet the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.

Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: BTN

Michigan State Top Players (2022-23)

A.J Hoggard: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Joey Hauser: 14.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyson Walker: 14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaden: 9.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Mady Sissoko: 5.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Georgia Southern Top Players (2022-23)

Andrei Savrasov: 14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen Finch: 10.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyren Moore: 9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Carlos Curry: 7.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Kamari Brown: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan State Rank Michigan State AVG Georgia Southern AVG Georgia Southern Rank 191st 70.9 Points Scored 68.4 266th 112th 67.9 Points Allowed 66.7 73rd 156th 32.1 Rebounds 32.1 156th 280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 8.5 189th 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 6.3 288th 70th 14.6 Assists 10.4 346th 36th 10.3 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

