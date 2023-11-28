Tuesday's contest at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has the Michigan State Spartans (3-3) squaring off against the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-6) at 6:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 90-56 victory, as our model heavily favors Michigan State.

There is no line set for the game.

Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 90, Georgia Southern 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan State (-33.4)

Michigan State (-33.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.9

Michigan State is 2-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Georgia Southern's 1-4-0 ATS record. The Spartans are 1-4-0 and the Eagles are 3-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans average 73.0 points per game (218th in college basketball) while giving up 63.5 per contest (50th in college basketball). They have a +57 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.5 points per game.

Michigan State is 100th in the nation at 35.5 rebounds per game. That's 1.5 more than the 34.0 its opponents average.

Michigan State makes 5.0 three-pointers per game (331st in college basketball) at a 26.8% rate (336th in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 per outing its opponents make while shooting 27.9% from deep.

The Spartans average 91.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (244th in college basketball), and allow 79.5 points per 100 possessions (38th in college basketball).

Michigan State has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.3 per game (73rd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.7 (157th in college basketball).

