The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-6) will aim to end a five-game road losing streak when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (3-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center, airing at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 50% the Eagles allow to opponents.

The Spartans are the 97th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 329th.

The Spartans score 12 fewer points per game (73) than the Eagles give up (85).

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan State averaged 70.6 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 69 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Spartans surrendered 61.4 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 72.

In terms of three-point shooting, Michigan State fared better in home games last season, making 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 41.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 40.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

