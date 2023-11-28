Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Kent County, Michigan today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kent County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School at Grandville High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 28

4:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Grandville, MI

Grandville, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Holland Christian High School at Covenant Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Michigan Lutheran High School at Martin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Martin, MI

Martin, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Springs High School at Sparta High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Sparta, MI

Sparta, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Union High School at Loy Norrix High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Ravenna High School at Kent City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Kent City, MI

Kent City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockford High School at East Grand Rapids High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Wyoming Tri-unity Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Wyoming, MI

Wyoming, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Calvin Christian High School at Kalamazoo Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenville High School at Kenowa Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

West Ottawa High School at Godwin Heights School