Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kalamazoo County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Kalamazoo County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Climax-Scotts High School at Galesburg-Augusta High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Galesburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union High School at Loy Norrix High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvin Christian High School at Kalamazoo Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paw Paw High School at Gull Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Richland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
