Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iosco County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Iosco County, Michigan, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Iosco County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oscoda High School at Au Gres-Sims High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Au Gres, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alcona Community High School at Tawas Area High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Tawas City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.