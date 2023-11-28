Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Grand Traverse County, Michigan today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Manton High School at Kingsley Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Kingsley, MI

Kingsley, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay City Central High School at Traverse City West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Traverse City, MI

Traverse City, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Mason County Eastern High School at Traverse City Christian School