Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grand Traverse County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Grand Traverse County, Michigan today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manton High School at Kingsley Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Kingsley, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay City Central High School at Traverse City West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mason County Eastern High School at Traverse City Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.