Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Genesee County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If you live in Genesee County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St Thomas More Academy at Oakdale Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Waterford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt Morris High School at Clio High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Clio, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Linden High School at Avondale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Kearsley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Flint, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Fenton High School at Chesaning High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Chesaning, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LakeVille Memorial High School at North Branch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: North Branch, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
