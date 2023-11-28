Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dickinson County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Dickinson County, Michigan today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Dickinson County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Norway High School at Munising High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Munising, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Negaunee High School at Kingsford High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Kingsford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
