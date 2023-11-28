Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Clinton County, Michigan? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Clinton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Bath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Bath, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
