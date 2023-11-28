The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Clare County, Michigan today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clare County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Farwell High School at Evart High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Evart, MI

Evart, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Clare High School at Alma High School