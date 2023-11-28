Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Charlevoix County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Charlevoix County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Charlevoix County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St Ignace High School at Boyne City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Boyne City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.