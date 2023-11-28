Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Bay County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Bay County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Freeland High School at Bay City Western High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Auburn, MI

Auburn, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay City Central High School at Traverse City West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Traverse City, MI

Traverse City, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Garber High School at Nouvel Catholic Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Saginaw, MI

Saginaw, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

John Glenn High School - Bay City at All Saints Central High School