Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Antrim County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Antrim County, Michigan today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Antrim County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mancelona High School at Harbor Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Harbor Springs, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elk Rapids High School at Glen Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Maple City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.