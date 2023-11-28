Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Antrim County, Michigan today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Antrim County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mancelona High School at Harbor Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Harbor Springs, MI

Harbor Springs, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Elk Rapids High School at Glen Lake High School