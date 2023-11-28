Alabama vs. Clemson: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) welcome in the Clemson Tigers (5-0) after victories in four straight home games. It starts at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. Clemson matchup.
Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Alabama vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Clemson Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-9.5)
|159.5
|-500
|+350
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-9.5)
|158.5
|-480
|+360
Alabama vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Alabama has covered four times in five matchups with a spread this season.
- So far this season, four out of the Crimson Tide's five games have hit the over.
- Clemson has covered twice in four chances against the spread this year.
- In the Tigers' four chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- Oddsmakers rate Alabama much lower (19th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (ninth-best).
- Alabama has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Clemson Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Clemson has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
