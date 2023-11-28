How to Watch Alabama vs. Clemson on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Clemson Tigers (5-0) will look to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
Alabama Stats Insights
- This season, the Crimson Tide have a 54.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.1% higher than the 42.0% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.
- Alabama is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the 61st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 188th.
- The Crimson Tide score 31.0 more points per game (97.8) than the Tigers allow (66.8).
- Alabama is 5-1 when scoring more than 66.8 points.
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Tigers' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
- This season, Clemson has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.9% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide sit at 70th.
- The Tigers score an average of 79.6 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 74.8 the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
- When Clemson allows fewer than 97.8 points, it is 5-0.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Alabama performed better when playing at home last year, scoring 89.5 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game on the road.
- The Crimson Tide surrendered 65.0 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.0 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.0).
- Alabama sunk 11.1 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged in away games (8.7 threes per game, 31.1% three-point percentage).
Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Clemson put up 78.4 points per game last season, 6.6 more than it averaged away (71.8).
- In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 7.9 fewer points per game at home (65.2) than away (73.1).
- Beyond the arc, Clemson knocked down fewer triples away (7.3 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.2%) than at home (38.8%) too.
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Mercer
|W 98-67
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Ohio State
|L 92-81
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|Oregon
|W 99-91
|Raider Arena
|11/28/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Davidson
|W 68-65
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/19/2023
|Boise State
|W 85-68
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 90-69
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|12/6/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
