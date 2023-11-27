Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Wayne County, Michigan today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at OA Carlson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Gibraltar, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edwin Denby High School at Osborn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Conference: Detroit Public 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview at Trenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Trenton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School - Ypsilanti at Henry Ford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belleville High School at Thurston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Redford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
