Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shiawassee County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Shiawassee County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Lake High School at New Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: New Haven, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
