If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Saginaw County, Michigan, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bentley High School at Birch Run High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27

Birch Run, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Laker High School at Hemlock High School