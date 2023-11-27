Two struggling squads square off when the Detroit Pistons (2-14) host the Washington Wizards (2-14) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Pistons will aim to break a 13-game losing streak versus the Wizards, losers of nine consecutive games.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pistons vs. Wizards matchup in this article.

Pistons vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and MNMT

BSDET and MNMT Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pistons Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Pistons (-3.5) 234.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pistons (-3.5) 235 -158 +134 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons vs Wizards Additional Info

Pistons vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Pistons are being outscored by 7.4 points per game with a -119 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.8 points per game (24th in the NBA) and allow 117.2 per outing (22nd in the league).

The Wizards put up 115.5 points per game (ninth in league) while giving up 125.1 per contest (29th in NBA). They have a -153 scoring differential and have been outscored by 9.6 points per game.

The two teams combine to score 225.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These two teams allow 242.3 points per game combined, 7.8 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Detroit has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Washington is 7-9-0 ATS this year.

Pistons Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Cade Cunningham 24.5 -115 22.0 Ausar Thompson 12.5 -110 11.1 Isaiah Stewart 10.5 -128 11.8

Pistons and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +100000 +50000 - Wizards +100000 +50000 -

