Top Player Prop Bets for Pistons vs. Wizards on November 27, 2023
Cade Cunningham and Kyle Kuzma are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizards meet at Little Caesars Arena on Monday (tipping at 7:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Pistons vs. Wizards Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pistons vs Wizards Additional Info
|Pistons vs Wizards Injury Report
|Pistons vs Wizards Players to Watch
|Pistons vs Wizards Betting Trends & Stats
|Pistons vs Wizards Prediction
|Pistons vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -118)
|3.5 (Over: -139)
|6.5 (Over: -156)
|1.5 (Over: -161)
- The 24.5-point total set for Cunningham on Monday is 2.5 more points than his season scoring average.
- He has grabbed 3.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (3.5).
- Cunningham's season-long assist average -- 7.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (6.5).
- Cunningham's 1.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
Get Cunningham gear at Fanatics!
Ausar Thompson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|12.5 (Over: -114)
|8.5 (Over: -130)
|2.5 (Over: -175)
- Ausar Thompson is putting up 11.1 points per game this season, 1.4 less than his over/under on Monday.
- He has grabbed 9.8 rebounds per game, 1.3 higher than his prop bet on Monday.
- Thompson has averaged 3.2 assists this season, 0.7 more than his prop bet on Monday.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Isaiah Stewart Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|10.5 (Over: -115)
|7.5 (Over: -108)
|1.5 (Over: +162)
- Monday's prop bet for Isaiah Stewart is 10.5 points, 1.3 fewer than his season average.
- He has pulled down 7.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (7.5).
- Stewart has connected on 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Monday.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards
Kyle Kuzma Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -114)
|5.5 (Over: -114)
|5.5 (Over: +100)
|2.5 (Over: -104)
- The 23.5-point prop total for Kuzma on Monday is 0.6 higher than his season scoring average, which is 22.9.
- His rebounding average of 5.9 is lower than his over/under on Monday (5.5).
- Kuzma's assist average -- 4.6 -- is 0.9 lower than Monday's prop bet (5.5).
- Kuzma, at 2.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Monday.
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.