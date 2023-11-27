The Detroit Pistons (2-14) bring a 13-game slide into a home matchup with the Washington Wizards (2-14), who have lost nine straight.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pistons and Wizards.

Pistons vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports

Pistons vs Wizards Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (50.3%).

Detroit has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.3% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at eighth.

The Pistons put up 109.8 points per game, 15.3 fewer points than the 125.1 the Wizards allow.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, the Pistons score 109 points per game at home, compared to 110.3 points per game in road games.

Detroit allows 114.1 points per game in home games this season, compared to 119.6 in away games.

In home games, the Pistons are sinking 0.3 fewer treys per game (9.9) than on the road (10.2). However, they have a higher three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to in road games (34.3%).

Pistons Injuries