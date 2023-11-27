Monday's contest between the Xavier Musketeers (4-2) and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 76-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Xavier squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 27.

The game has no set line.

Oakland vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Oakland vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 76, Oakland 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Oakland vs. Xavier

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-8.7)

Xavier (-8.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

Xavier has a 3-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Oakland, who is 6-0-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Musketeers are 2-3-0 and the Golden Grizzlies are 3-3-0.

Oakland Performance Insights

The Golden Grizzlies score 72.7 points per game (222nd in college basketball) and give up 71.7 (197th in college basketball) for a +6 scoring differential overall.

Oakland loses the rebound battle by 1.8 boards on average. It records 32.7 rebounds per game, 211th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.5.

Oakland makes 1.0 more three per game than the opposition, 8.3 (103rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3.

Oakland and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Golden Grizzlies commit 10.3 per game (79th in college basketball) and force 11.2 (256th in college basketball).

