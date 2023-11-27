The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) will host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Oakland vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Oakland Stats Insights

The Golden Grizzlies are shooting 43.8% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 37% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.

Oakland has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 307th.

The Golden Grizzlies' 72.7 points per game are six more points than the 66.7 the Musketeers allow.

Oakland has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Oakland scored 78.4 points per game last season, 8.5 more than it averaged away (69.9).

The Golden Grizzlies gave up fewer points at home (76.1 per game) than on the road (76.2) last season.

At home, Oakland made 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.5). Oakland's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.1%) than on the road (30.9%) as well.

