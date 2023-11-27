The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) after winning three home games in a row. The Musketeers are heavy favorites by 13.5 points in the contest, which tips at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. The point total in the matchup is set at 148.5.

Oakland vs. Xavier Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Xavier -13.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Oakland has played three games this season that ended with a point total over 148.5 points.

Oakland has had an average of 144.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 4.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oakland is 6-0-0 against the spread this season.

Oakland has been victorious in two of the five contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

This season, the Golden Grizzlies have been at least a +600 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Oakland has a 14.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Oakland vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 2 40% 77.3 150 66.7 138.4 147.3 Oakland 3 50% 72.7 150 71.7 138.4 147.0

Additional Oakland Insights & Trends

The Golden Grizzlies put up 6.0 more points per game (72.7) than the Musketeers give up (66.7).

Oakland has put together a 5-0 ATS record and a 3-2 overall record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.

Oakland vs. Xavier Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 3-2-0 2-1 2-3-0 Oakland 6-0-0 2-0 3-3-0

Oakland vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Xavier Oakland 15-2 Home Record 8-6 7-4 Away Record 5-10 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

