Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Muskegon County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Muskegon County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Muskegon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Reeths-Puffer High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Muskegon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvary Christian High School at Holton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Holton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
