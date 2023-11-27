MAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two games on Monday's college basketball schedule feature a MAC team, including the matchup between the Duquesne Dukes and the Bowling Green Falcons.
MAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Duquesne Dukes at Bowling Green Falcons
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 27
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Xavier Musketeers at Miami (OH) RedHawks
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 27
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
