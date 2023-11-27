Jaden Ivey plus his Detroit Pistons teammates hit the court versus the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 24, Ivey put up 25 points in a 136-113 loss versus the Pacers.

Let's break down Ivey's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaden Ivey Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 15.5 12.5 Rebounds 3.5 2.6 Assists 3.5 2.9 PRA -- 18 PR -- 15.1 3PM 1.5 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Ivey's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jaden Ivey Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Ivey has made 4.6 shots per game, which accounts for 8.4% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 3.3 threes per game, or 8.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Ivey's Pistons average 102.6 possessions per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 105.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Wizards have given up 125.1 points per game, which is 29th-best in the NBA.

The Wizards allow 50.7 rebounds per contest, worst in the NBA.

The Wizards are the 29th-ranked team in the league, allowing 29.2 assists per contest.

The Wizards are the 19th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jaden Ivey vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 32 26 5 12 3 0 1 10/25/2022 29 11 2 4 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.