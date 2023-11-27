The Detroit Pistons, Isaiah Stewart included, hit the court versus the Washington Wizards on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Stewart, in his previous game (November 24 loss against the Pacers), posted 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Let's look at Stewart's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Isaiah Stewart Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.8 11.0 Rebounds 7.5 7.4 6.7 Assists -- 1.4 1.5 PRA -- 20.6 19.2 PR -- 19.2 17.7 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.5



Isaiah Stewart Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Stewart has made 4.4 shots per game, which adds up to 10.7% of his team's total makes.

Stewart is averaging 3.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Stewart's Pistons average 102.6 possessions per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 105.2 possessions per contest.

Conceding 125.1 points per contest, the Wizards are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Wizards allow 50.7 rebounds per game, worst in the league.

Conceding 29.2 assists per game, the Wizards are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Wizards are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Isaiah Stewart vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2022 27 13 10 1 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.