Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Genesee County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Genesee County, Michigan. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bentley High School at Birch Run High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Birch Run, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
