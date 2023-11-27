The Detroit Pistons, Cade Cunningham included, hit the court versus the Washington Wizards on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last appearance, a 136-113 loss to the Pacers, Cunningham tallied 31 points and five assists.

Let's look at Cunningham's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 22.0 21.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 4.0 Assists 6.5 7.1 6.9 PRA -- 32.7 32.5 PR -- 25.6 25.6 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Cunningham's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cade Cunningham Insights vs. the Wizards

Cunningham has taken 20.0 shots per game this season and made 8.1 per game, which account for 22.6% and 19.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.9 threes per game, or 19.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Cunningham's opponents, the Wizards, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.2 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 102.6 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

Giving up 125.1 points per game, the Wizards are the 29th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Wizards have conceded 50.7 rebounds per game, which is worst in the league.

Conceding 29.2 assists per game, the Wizards are the 29th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards are 19th in the league, giving up 13.1 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cade Cunningham vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2022 32 19 3 3 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.