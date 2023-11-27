Ausar Thompson plus his Detroit Pistons teammates match up versus the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 24, Thompson produced eight points, six rebounds and two blocks in a 136-113 loss against the Pacers.

In this article, we dig into Thompson's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ausar Thompson Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.1 11.2 Rebounds 8.5 9.8 10.1 Assists 2.5 3.2 2.7 PRA -- 24.1 24 PR -- 20.9 21.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Thompson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ausar Thompson Insights vs. the Wizards

Thompson has taken 10.0 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 11.3% and 11.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Thompson's opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 105.2 possessions per game, while his Pistons rank 21st in possessions per game with 102.6.

Defensively, the Wizards are ranked 29th in the league, giving up 125.1 points per game.

The Wizards are the worst squad in the league, conceding 50.7 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Wizards have allowed 29.2 per game, 29th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.