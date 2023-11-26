In Shiawassee County, Michigan, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Muskegon County
  • Huron County
  • Monroe County
  • Macomb County
  • Kent County
  • Wayne County
  • Grand Traverse County
  • Lapeer County

    • Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School at Corunna High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 26
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.