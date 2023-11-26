The Detroit Red Wings (10-6-3) host the Minnesota Wild (5-9-4, losers of six straight) at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup on Sunday, November 26 begins at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX.

Over the last 10 games, the Red Wings have a record of 5-3-2. They have put up 34 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 30. They have gone on the power play 45 times during that span, and have capitalized with five goals (11.1% of opportunities).

As hockey action continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which club we project to pick up the victory in Sunday's game.

Red Wings vs. Wild Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Red Wings 5, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-115)

Red Wings (-115) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.0 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.0 goals on average) Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings are 10-6-3 overall and 1-3-4 in overtime games.

Detroit is 3-2-3 (nine points) in its eight games decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Red Wings registered only one goal, they lost both times.

Detroit finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).

The Red Wings are 10-2-2 in the 14 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 22 points).

In the lone game when Detroit has recorded a single power-play goal, it won (two points).

In the 10 games when it outshot its opponent, Detroit is 6-2-2 (14 points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents eight times, and went 4-3-1 (nine points).

Team Stats Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 6th 3.68 Goals Scored 3.06 19th 13th 3.11 Goals Allowed 3.94 31st 17th 30.7 Shots 30.4 18th 9th 29.3 Shots Allowed 31.4 22nd 15th 21.25% Power Play % 15.94% 23rd 15th 78.87% Penalty Kill % 67.19% 32nd

Red Wings vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

