Ahead of their Sunday, November 26 matchup with the Minnesota Wild (5-9-4) at Little Caesars Arena, which starts at 1:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings (10-6-3) are dealing with two players on the injury report.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jake Walman D Questionable Illness Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sam Hentges LW Out Undisclosed Marc-Andre Fleury G Questionable Illness Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed

Red Wings vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Red Wings Season Insights

The Red Wings' 70 total goals (3.7 per game) rank fifth in the league.

Its +11 goal differential is the eighth-best in the league.

Wild Season Insights

With 55 goals (3.1 per game), the Wild have the league's 27th-ranked offense.

Minnesota has allowed 71 total goals this season (3.9 per game), ranking 27th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -16, they are 30th in the league.

Red Wings vs. Wild Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Red Wings (-115) Wild (-105) 6.5

